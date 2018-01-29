Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Tuesday start on tap
Khudobin is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Ducks, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
With Khudobin drawing Tuesday's start, Tuukka Rask is in line to get the nod in net both Thursday against the Blues and Saturday versus the Maple Leafs. Khudobin, who last tended the twine in a 5-2 win over the Islanders on Jan. 18, will be backstopping a surging B's squad that heads into the post All-Star Game leg of the NHL season on a 14-0-4 run. Meanwhile, the Ducks have earned wins in four of their last five outings.
