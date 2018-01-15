Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Turns aside 29 in Monday's OT loss

Khudobin stopped 29 of 32 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

In just his sixth start since the beginning of December, Khudobin kept the Bruins in the game after allowing two goals early in the second period, but he eventually got beat by Tyler Seguin in overtime when the Stars had an extra attacker on the ice. The 31-year-old backup to Tuukka Rask has performed well when given a chance, allowing only four goals and stopping 123 of 127 shots (.969 save percentage) over his last four games with two wins and two overtime or shootout losses.