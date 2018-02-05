Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Wednesday start on tap
Khudobin is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
He'll get the start Wednesday after Tuukka Rask gets the nod in net Tuesday against the Red Wings. With the Bruins having logged a 26-4-4 record since Nov. 16, Khudobin has managed to carve of a degree of fantasy utility in his role backing up Rask. Khudobin will look to bounce back from this past Tuesday's 3-1 loos to Ducks against a Rangers squad that has been outscored 9-2 over the course of two straight losses.
