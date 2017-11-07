Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Will sit out Monday
Kudobin (lower body) won't dress for Monday's matchup against Minnesota.
Khudobin participated in the morning skate and received shots from the goaltending coach, but will still take a rest day. Since Tuuka Rask has been strong in net and was projected to start regardless, there's no reason to rush back the 31-year-old. His next opportunity to return will be Wednesday against the Rangers.
