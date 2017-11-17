Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Will start Saturday against San Jose

Khudobin will start between the pipes in Saturday's road game against the Sharks.

Khudobin has been rock-solid in limited action this season, compiling a 4-0-2 record while posting a 2.35 GAA and .928 save percentage in seven appearances. He'll look to pick up a second straight victory Saturday in a favorable road matchup with a Sharks team that's only averaging 2.45 goals per game at home this season, 27th in the NHL.