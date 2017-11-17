Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Will start Saturday against San Jose
Khudobin will start between the pipes in Saturday's road game against the Sharks.
Khudobin has been rock-solid in limited action this season, compiling a 4-0-2 record while posting a 2.35 GAA and .928 save percentage in seven appearances. He'll look to pick up a second straight victory Saturday in a favorable road matchup with a Sharks team that's only averaging 2.45 goals per game at home this season, 27th in the NHL.
More News
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Stops 27 to beat Los Angeles•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Scheduled to start against host Kings•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Takes first loss of season•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Draws Friday start•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Ready to go Wednesday•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Could be ready Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...