Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Will start Sunday

Khudobin will get the starting nod for Sunday's game against the Flyers, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Khudobin has been a solid No. 2 option for Boston this season behind starter Tuukka Rask. He owns a 15-6-6 record with a 2.53 GAA and .915 save percentage. A matchup against Philadelphia should be fine for the 31-year-old.