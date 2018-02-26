Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Yields four goals in loss

Khudobin allowed four goals on 24 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Sabres on Saturday.

As one of the best backups in the league this season, Khudobin was a popular streaming option Sunday, so it's very disappointing he wasn't able to play better against the offensively challenged Sabres. Although it's been a great season, Khudobin is struggling and owns a .864 save percentage in the last three games. Without regular playing time, it's hard to know when exactly Khudobin is going to pull himself out of this slump.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories