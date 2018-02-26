Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Yields four goals in loss
Khudobin allowed four goals on 24 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Sabres on Saturday.
As one of the best backups in the league this season, Khudobin was a popular streaming option Sunday, so it's very disappointing he wasn't able to play better against the offensively challenged Sabres. Although it's been a great season, Khudobin is struggling and owns a .864 save percentage in the last three games. Without regular playing time, it's hard to know when exactly Khudobin is going to pull himself out of this slump.
More News
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Pegged for favorable matchup Sunday•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Starting Tuesday in Edmonton•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Allows two goals in relief•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Stymies Devils with 35-save win•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Pegged for Sunday's start•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Keeps Rangers reeling•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...