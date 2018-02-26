Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Yields four goals in loss

Khudobin allowed four goals on 24 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Sabres on Saturday.

As one of the best backups in the league this season, Khudobin was a popular streaming option Sunday, so it's very disappointing he wasn't able to play better against the offensively challenged Sabres. Although it's been a great season, Khudobin is struggling and owns a .864 save percentage in the last three games. Without regular playing time, it's hard to know when exactly Khudobin is going to pull himself out of this slump.