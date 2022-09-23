site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bruins-anton-stralman-going-to-boston-on-pto | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Bruins' Anton Stralman: Going to Boston on PTO
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Stralman will sign a PTO with the Boston Bruins according to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.
Stralman spent last season with Arizona where he had eight goals and 23 points in 74 games for the lowly Coyotes. He will attempt to make the Bruins squad as a sixth or seventh defenseman.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 7 min read
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read