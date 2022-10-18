Stralman (visa issue) has been taken off the non-roster injured reserve list, per the NHL media site.

Stralman signed a one-year, $1 million contract with Boston on Oct. 11, but he missed the Bruins' first three games while sorting out visa issues. Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reported that Stralman still doesn't have his US visa, but he can play in Canada. If that's the case then his availability for Thursday's game against Anaheim is still in doubt, but he can make his season debut Tuesday versus Ottawa.