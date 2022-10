Stralman signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Bruins on Tuesday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

Stralman attended the Bruins' camp on a tryout, and he was able to turn that into a full contract. With Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) and Matt Grzelcyk (shoulder) both out early in the year, Stralman should have a chance to earn some minutes in October, but he'll probably slip into a part-time role later in the campaign.