Czarnik is eligible to play Monday's game against Colorado after being activated from injured reserve.

The former Miami University Redhawk began skating in practices Saturday, and moved to centering the team's fourth line during Sunday's practice, where he seems set to skate against the Avs. Czarnik was able to tally 13 points from 49 games as a rookie in 2016-17, and by all accounts had strong training camp heading in to 2017-18, but isn't likely to provide much fantasy value while filling a fourth-line role.