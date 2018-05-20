Bruins' Austin Czarnik: Collects four assists in 2017-18
Czarnik tallied four assists through 10 games in 2017-18, while averaging 10:55 of ice time.
In his second professional season, Czarnik saw his playing time drop from 13:01 to 10:55, and his games played plummet from 49 a season ago to 10 in 2017-18. However, one thing that stayed the same was the Michigan native's production in the minors -- he impressively put up over a point-per-game with AHL Providence throwing up 69 points (25 goals, 44 assists) in 64 games, showing he has little left to prove at the lower level. Since Czarnik is set to become a free agent he could very well find another home, and look to secure a spot on a bottom six forward group somewhere in the league.
