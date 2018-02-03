Czarnik was recalled from AHL Providence under emergency conditions Saturday.

Czarnik has been a complete beast for the Baby Bruins this season, as he's leading the team's top development affiliate in points by a mile. We're talking 13 goals and 29 helpers through 38 games. With Brady Marchand still suspended in conjunction with ailments to Noel Acciari (lower body) and Anders Bjork (upper body) ahead of Saturday's home game against the Maple Leafs, Czarnik should be a serviceable reinforcement option in this next contest.