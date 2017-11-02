Bruins' Austin Czarnik: Emergency recalled
Czarnik was called up from AHL Providence under emergency conditions Thursday.
Czarnik will provide some much needed depth at the center position after David Krejci (back) was ruled out for Thursday's matchup. The 24-year-old Czarnik currently leads all Providence players with 10 points in five outings and could get a shot at the game-day roster during this stint with the big club.
