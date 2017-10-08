Czarnik (illness) is considered a game-time decision for Monday's game against the Avalanche.

With David Backes and Noel Acciari both set to miss time, Czarnik's return would be a welcome one in terms of the Bruins' depth up front. If Patrice Bergeron (also a game-time decision) is able to play Monday though, Czarnik could still end up as the team's spare forward for the contest, even if he is available.