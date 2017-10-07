Bruins' Austin Czarnik: Joins team for morning skate
Czarnik (illness) skated without a non-contact jersey Saturday morning.
Boston is off until Monday, so it appears that Czarnik has a good chance at making his season debut against Colorado that day. The 24-year-old logged 13 points in 49 games last season and should be a solid depth forward again this season. The Bruins have had plenty of injuries to their forwards already, so Czarnik should see regular playing time once he's healthy.
