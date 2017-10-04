Bruins' Austin Czarnik: Lands on IR
Czarnik (illness) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Czarnik had a strong preseason and is still expected to log plenty of games once he's healthy. The 24-year-old center is speedy, but his 5-foot-9, 160-pound frame is cause for concern when it comes to his long-term success. Nevertheless, Czarnik was able to post five goals and eight assists through 49 games in a bottom-six role last season, making him a solid depth player for Boston.
