Bruins' Austin Czarnik: Loaned to minors
Czarnik was reassigned to AHL Providence on Sunday.
Czarnik was an emergency recall Saturday night since Anders Bjork (upper body) and Noel Acciari (lower body) sat out. The 25-year-old winger notched an assist in his first NHL game since November, but the Bruins are off until Tuesday, so Czarnik is best fit for the minors, where he can continue playing. If Bjork and Acciari aren't healthy for Tuesday's game against the Red Wings, expect Czarnik to get recalled again.
