Bruins' Austin Czarnik: Reassigned to minors
Czarnik was bumped down to AHL Providence on Sunday.
Czarnik had skated in the last four games for Boston, impressively collecting three assists and logging 10:50 of ice time during the span. However, with Noel Acciari (lower body) now receiving a clean bill of health, it appears Czarnik is the odd man out of the lineup. The 25-year-old has been excellent in the minors during 2017-18, notching 42 points (13 goals, 29 assists) in 38 games, and should be a popular candidate for a future recall.
