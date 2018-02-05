The Bruins have recalled Czarnik from AHL Providence on an emergency basis.

Czarnik, who leads Providence in scoring with 42 points (including 13 goals) in 38 games this season, has logged two assists in seven games during his previous stints with Boston. The 5-foot-9, 160-pounder suited up for Saturday's win over the Maple Leafs, notching a helper in the process, but was sent back to the AHL afterward. With Noel Acciari (lower body) and Anders Bjork (upper body) still banged up, Czarnik is back in the big club's mix up front and seems likely to work on the Bruins' fourth line Tuesday night against the Red Wings.