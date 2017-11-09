Czarnik was reassigned to AHL Providence on Thursday.

The former Miami University Redhawk turned in a rough performance in Wednesday's loss to the Rangers, throwing a single shot on goal and owning a minus-2 rating in just 7:22 of ice. While such a poor outing could've certainly contributed to his demotion, the impending return of Noel Acciari (finger) more than likely facilitated the move. Czarnik has an impressive 10 points in five AHL games and will remain in contention for additional recalls as the season progresses.