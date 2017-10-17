Play

Czarnik was assigned to AHL Providence on Tuesday.

The demotion of Czarnik and fellow youngster Danton Heinen could serve as an indication that Patrice Bergeron (lower body) and/or David Backes (illness) are nearing their return dates to the lineup. Czarnik only saw 12:05 of average ice time over two game during this stint with Boston and did very little with it, recording just one hit as his only noteworthy statistic.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories