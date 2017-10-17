Czarnik was assigned to AHL Providence on Tuesday.

The demotion of Czarnik and fellow youngster Danton Heinen could serve as an indication that Patrice Bergeron (lower body) and/or David Backes (illness) are nearing their return dates to the lineup. Czarnik only saw 12:05 of average ice time over two game during this stint with Boston and did very little with it, recording just one hit as his only noteworthy statistic.