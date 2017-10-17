Bruins' Austin Czarnik: Sent down to Providence
Czarnik was assigned to AHL Providence on Tuesday.
The demotion of Czarnik and fellow youngster Danton Heinen could serve as an indication that Patrice Bergeron (lower body) and/or David Backes (illness) are nearing their return dates to the lineup. Czarnik only saw 12:05 of average ice time over two game during this stint with Boston and did very little with it, recording just one hit as his only noteworthy statistic.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...