Bruins' Austin Czarnik: Shines on Tuesday
Czarnik turned in a strong effort in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Detroit, logging a goal and an assist, Joe Haggerty of CSN New England reports.
Czarnik, who recorded a plus-1 rating in 15:15 of ice time Tuesday, tallied on a second-period penalty shot he created with his wheels. He also tied David Pastrnak with a team-high four shots and won eight of 15 faceoffs in the contest. At 5-foot-9, 160 pounds, Czarnik still needs to prove he can hold up to the physical rigors of the NHL game, but when he's on, he brings speed, energy and puck smarts to the Bruins' forward group -- assets that could earn him a third- or fourth-line role with the team.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...