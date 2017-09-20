Czarnik turned in a strong effort in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Detroit, logging a goal and an assist, Joe Haggerty of CSN New England reports.

Czarnik, who recorded a plus-1 rating in 15:15 of ice time Tuesday, tallied on a second-period penalty shot he created with his wheels. He also tied David Pastrnak with a team-high four shots and won eight of 15 faceoffs in the contest. At 5-foot-9, 160 pounds, Czarnik still needs to prove he can hold up to the physical rigors of the NHL game, but when he's on, he brings speed, energy and puck smarts to the Bruins' forward group -- assets that could earn him a third- or fourth-line role with the team.