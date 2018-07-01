Bruins' Axel Andersson: Makes it official with Bruins
Andersson signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Bruins on Sunday, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.
Andersson is an offensive defenseman that will need a year or two with AHL Providence to adjust to the NHL game. His 6-foot, 178-pound frame could use work too. However, when he's ready, teams should beware. The 18-year-old led the Swedish junior league with 25 assists in 42 games and has consistently played with Sweden's national team.
