Bruins' Axel Andersson: Talented Swede headed to Beantown
Andersson was drafted 57th overall by the Bruins at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
A highly skilled defender, Andersson led the Swedish junior league with 25 assists in 42 games. He has competed for his home country in multiple international tournaments and he stands a strong chance of cracking the Swedish World Junior roster this coming December. Andersson's play in his own zone remains a work in progress, but he is a strong offensive player.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...