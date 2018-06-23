Bruins' Axel Andersson: Talented Swede headed to Beantown

Andersson was drafted 57th overall by the Bruins at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

A highly skilled defender, Andersson led the Swedish junior league with 25 assists in 42 games. He has competed for his home country in multiple international tournaments and he stands a strong chance of cracking the Swedish World Junior roster this coming December. Andersson's play in his own zone remains a work in progress, but he is a strong offensive player.