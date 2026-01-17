site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Bruins' Billy Sweezey: Heads to AHL
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Sweezey was reassigned to AHL Providence on Saturday.
Sweezey didn't end up playing for Boston during his NHL stint. He has a goal, 11 points and 33 PIM in 34 appearances with Providence in 2025-26.
