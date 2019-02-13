Bruins' Brad Marchand: Accelerating on stat sheet
Marchand lit the lamp and dished out three assists in Tuesday's win over the Blackhawks.
Marchand entered the game with two points in each of the previous four outings, and he had a hand in every even-strength goal in the game. He had excellent chemistry with Danton Heinen, who notched three points of his own, to help the Bruins notch a big win over a rising Chicago team. This was Marchand's second four-point outing of the season with the last one coming Oct. 4 versus the Sabres.
