Marchand is expected to play before Thanksgiving, which puts him ahead of schedule in his recovery from surgery on both hips, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

Coach Jim Montgomery ruled out Marchand for Thursday and Friday, but the Bruins forward is progressing towards to making his season debut. Marchand skated alongside Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk during Wednesday's practice. He underwent hip arthroscopy and labral repair on both hips back on May 27.