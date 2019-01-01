Bruins' Brad Marchand: All set for Winter Classic

Marchand (upper body) will play in the Winter Classic against the Blackhawks on Tuesday, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

The 11th annual NHL Winter Classic will be held at Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana. Marchand was deemed a game-time decision for the special outdoor contest on New Year's Day, but the Bruins must be pretty confident that he's good to go since the agitating scoring winger received the green light to play even before taking warmups. Start Marchand as you normally would in fantasy leagues. He's on pace for to fall in the neighborhood of 80 points for the third straight season -- 88 to be exact.