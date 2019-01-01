Bruins' Brad Marchand: All set for Winter Classic
Marchand (upper body) will play in the Winter Classic against the Blackhawks on Tuesday, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.
The 11th annual NHL Winter Classic will be held at Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana. Marchand was deemed a game-time decision for the special outdoor contest on New Year's Day, but the Bruins must be pretty confident that he's good to go since the agitating scoring winger received the green light to play even before taking warmups. Start Marchand as you normally would in fantasy leagues. He's on pace for to fall in the neighborhood of 80 points for the third straight season -- 88 to be exact.
More News
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Probable to play in Winter Classic•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Practicing ahead of Winter Classic•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Sitting out versus Sabres•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Considered doubtful for Saturday•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Doesn't finish game•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Dishes out two assists•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...