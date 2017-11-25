Bruins' Brad Marchand: Already ruled out Sunday

Marchand (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup Sunday evening versus the Oilers, Mike Loftus of The Patriot Ledger reports.

This is a rather ominous development, with the gritty scoring winger getting ruled out more than 24 hours ahead of the next scheduled game. Look for Danton Heinen and the red-hot Jake DeBrusk to continue working in the top six without Marchand, one of the perennial point leaders at his position.