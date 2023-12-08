Marchand scored a goal in a 3-1 loss to the Sabres on Thursday.

It was his fifth goal in three games, and in fact, Marchand has scored the Bruins last five goals. He bounced the puck off Sabres' defender Erik Johnson and past Devon Levi late in the second period to cut the score to 2-1. The five consecutive goals are the second-most in a row in team history. The captain is now tied with David Pastrnak (2019-20) and Dunc Fisher (1951-52), and one behind the record holder Glen Murray (2003-04), who scored six consecutive.