Marchand is among the Bruins' regular players not suiting up for Tuesday's regular-season finale against the Capitals, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

With the Bruins locked into their playoff seeding and facing their first-round opponent Tuesday, coach Bruce Cassidy will err on the side of caution with a slew of his key players. Also in line to be rested by the team are Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak, David Krejci, Taylor Hall, Craig Smith, Sean Kuraly, Tuukka Rask, Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk, Mike Reilly, Brandon Carlo, Jeremy Lauzon and Kevan Miller. Additionally, Charlie Coyle (upper body) and Ondrej Kase (undisclosed) will be held out. Given this context, there figures to be some interesting DFS values among the players the team chooses to roll out versus Washington.