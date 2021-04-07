Marchand scored a short-handed goal and dished out three assists in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Flyers. He also had two hits and two shots.

Marchand figured in on every Boston goal, including Patrice Bergeron's hat trick, on his way to his second four-point performance in the last three games. Marchand's short-handed tally 8:21 into the third period gave the Bruins a 3-2 lead and held up as the winner. The 32-year-old has yet to go back-to-back games without a point this season and is tied for sixth in the NHL scoring race with 45 points in 34 contests.