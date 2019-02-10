Bruins' Brad Marchand: Another multi-point effort

Marchand scored a short-handed goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Kings.

That's now three straight multi-point performances for Marchand, who has a blistering four goals and 16 points in his last 10 contests. The 30-year-old is on pace for his fourth straight 30-goal campaign and the first 90-point season of his career, and as long as he remains joined at the hip with Patrice Bergeron, there's no reason to think the duo will slow down.

