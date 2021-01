Marchand scored a short-handed goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins.

The Bruins' franchise leader in career short-handed tallies added to his ledger in that category in the first period, then helped set up Nick Ritchie in the second. Marchand has been held off the scoresheet only once in six games to begin the season, racking up four goals and nine points.