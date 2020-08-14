Marchand notched a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist with two hits in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Carolina in Game 2.

It was the second straight two-point game for the pesky winger, who assisted on David Krejci's power-play goal late in the first period, then tallied one of his own late in the second when he knocked home a Patrice Bergeron rebound. Marchand's four shots also tied him for the team lead. An 87-point scorer during the regular season, Marchand appears to have unlocked his offense after being held off the scoresheet in all three games of the qualifying round.