Marchand registered a pair of assists with two hits and one shot on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 double-overtime win over Carolina in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Marchand set up David Pastrnak's first-period goal and added a secondary assist on Patrice Bergeron's overtime winner. The high-powered trio combined for six points, with all three logging at least 24 minutes of ice time. Marchand had another terrific regular season, collecting 28 goals and 87 points in 70 games, but he had been held without a point in Boston's three round-robin games.