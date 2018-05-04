Bruins' Brad Marchand: Available for Game 4
Marchand (undisclosed) participated in line rushes during pregame warmups, indicating he'll be in the lineup for Friday's Game 4 against Tampa Bay, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic Boston reports.
Marchand was considered a game-time decision for Friday's contest after missing practice Thursday, but the feisty winger is likely just dealing with some minor bumps and bruises after averaging 20:14 of ice time through the first 10 matches of the Bruins' playoff run. The 29-year-old sniper, who's already racked up four goals and 15 points this postseason, will slot into his usual role skating on Boston's first line and top power-play unit.
More News
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Game-time call•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Two helpers in Game 2 loss•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Honey Badger digs up big offense in win•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Generates two points as B's advance•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Scores in Game 4 victory•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Having his way with Leafs so far•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...