Bruins' Brad Marchand: Available for Game 4

Marchand (undisclosed) participated in line rushes during pregame warmups, indicating he'll be in the lineup for Friday's Game 4 against Tampa Bay, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic Boston reports.

Marchand was considered a game-time decision for Friday's contest after missing practice Thursday, but the feisty winger is likely just dealing with some minor bumps and bruises after averaging 20:14 of ice time through the first 10 matches of the Bruins' playoff run. The 29-year-old sniper, who's already racked up four goals and 15 points this postseason, will slot into his usual role skating on Boston's first line and top power-play unit.