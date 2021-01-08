Marchand (groin) was on the ice for Friday's scrimmage, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Marchand's return to the ice Friday follows an off day Thursday, as the winger continues to work his way back from a sports hernia repair he underwent Sept. 14. At this stage, Marchand is trending toward playing in the Bruins' season opener, with first-line and power-play duty once again on tap for the 32-year-old, who logged a fantasy-friendly 28 goals and 87 points in 70 games last season.