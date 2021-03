Marchand participated in Tuesday's morning rushes.

Marchand, who missed two games while in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, is thus on track to return to action Tuesday night versus New Jersey. He's slated to rejoin the Bruins' top line, along with Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak, as well as resume his power-play duties. Marchand checks back into the lineup with 12 goals and 34 points in 29 games to date.