Bruins' Brad Marchand: Bags trio of assists in win

Marchand now has 63 assists in 2018-19, after the forward finished Wednesday's 6-3 win over New York with three power-play helpers.

With five games remaining, Marchand needs three more points for 100, a milestone the 30-year-old has never before reached in his career. With 10 points in his last four games, the Bruins' forward will put yet another impressive performance behind him, and shift his focus to extending his point streak to five games Saturday, when the Bruins play host to the Panthers.