Bruins' Brad Marchand: Bags trio of assists in win
Marchand now has 63 assists in 2018-19, after the forward finished Wednesday's 6-3 win over New York with three power-play helpers.
With five games remaining, Marchand needs three more points for 100, a milestone the 30-year-old has never before reached in his career. With 10 points in his last four games, the Bruins' forward will put yet another impressive performance behind him, and shift his focus to extending his point streak to five games Saturday, when the Bruins play host to the Panthers.
More News
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Scoring binge continues in loss•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Plays Picasso on score sheet•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Hits 90 points for first time ever•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Keeps adding to new career mark•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Carries offense in loss•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Point streak stretches to seven•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...