Marchand (hip) has started to increase intensity on the ice and is feeling good, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Marchand's recovery is still expected to last into late November, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to make an early return. The 34-year-old will continue to ramp up his workouts as he approaches a return. While he'll miss roughly 6-8 weeks of the season at a minimum, he should be a solid top-line winger once he's back in the lineup.