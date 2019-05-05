Bruins' Brad Marchand: Behaving and scoring
Marchand scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 4-3, Game 5 win over Columbus.
Marchand's goal was nice, but his primary assist on the winning goal was a work of art. He froze Sergei Bobrovsky on a 2-on-1, looking shot all the way. But he then saucered the puck over the defender's stick to David Pastrnak, who one-timed it past Bob's outstretched toe. It came at 18:32 of the third. Marchand is at his best when he's involved in the offense while behaving everywhere else. And that was the case Saturday. One more win and Boston moves on to face Carolina. Marchand will play the leading role in any success they have.
