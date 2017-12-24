Bruins' Brad Marchand: Big three-point game

Marchand had a goal and two assists in Saturday's 3-1 victory over Detroit.

Marchand sniped a power-play goal on a 5-on-3 in the first period, set up the winner by Patrice Bergeron and then helped seal the game with a nice pass on an empty-net goal. The points snapped a two-game point slump.

