Marchand scored a goal and added two power-play assists in Friday's 4-2 win over Carolina in Game 3.

His goal actually gave the Bruins their first lead of the series, making it 2-1 early in the second. He wired a wrister from the slot after he was gifted the puck when Brady Skjei blocked Patrice Bergeron's one-timer. Marchand has four points, including three assists, in three games this postseason, but needs to continue to put up big performances like this to compete against the strong Canes, who have a 2-1 lead in the series.