Bruins' Brad Marchand: Breaks ice in 5-1 win

Marchand earned the first star in Game 1 of the conference quarterfinals, contributing a power-play goal and an assist in a 5-1 victory over the Maple Leafs on Thursday.

Marchand opened the scoring with the extra man just 5:28 in, setting the tone in a dominant win with the first of Boston's three power-play goals. If he can keep the extracurricular activities to a minimum, Marchand's primed for an incredibly productive postseason on a Bruins team that fancies its chances against any opponent.