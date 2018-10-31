Bruins' Brad Marchand: Breaks through with two goals

Marchand scored two goals and recorded five shots in a 3-2 victory against the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

With 13 points in 11 games coming into Tuesday, owners couldn't really complain about Marchand's production, but he only had two goals. His pair of goals Tuesday doubled that total, giving him four scores and 15 points in 12 games this season. Marchand is also contributing plenty in other departments with 22 shots and 32 PIM in October.