Bruins' Brad Marchand: Carries offense in loss

Marchand scored two goals and added an assist in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

He set up Patrice Bergeron for a short-handed tally to open the scoring, then took matters into his own hands in the second period, scoring twice in under six minutes to get the Bruins to within 5-4 before the Jackets pulled away for good. Marchand has hit the scoresheet in eight straight games, racking up six goals and 14 points over that stretch, and the surge has given him his third consecutive 85-point campaign and fourth straight 30-goal season.