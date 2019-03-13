Bruins' Brad Marchand: Carries offense in loss
Marchand scored two goals and added an assist in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.
He set up Patrice Bergeron for a short-handed tally to open the scoring, then took matters into his own hands in the second period, scoring twice in under six minutes to get the Bruins to within 5-4 before the Jackets pulled away for good. Marchand has hit the scoresheet in eight straight games, racking up six goals and 14 points over that stretch, and the surge has given him his third consecutive 85-point campaign and fourth straight 30-goal season.
More News
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Point streak stretches to seven•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Playmaking powers win•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Hunting possible century mark•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Ties franchise record in win•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Tickles twine in shootout win•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Reaches 70-point mark•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...