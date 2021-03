Marchand confirmed that he missed the Bruins' last two games due to a false positive COVID test, Eric Russo of the team's official site reports.

While fellow forwards Sean Kuraly and Jake DeBrusk remain in the NHL's COVID protocol, Marchand has been cleared to return to action Tuesday night against New Jersey. In the process, he'll skate on Boston's first line along with Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak, as well a see top-unit power play action.