Marchand scored a goal on six shots, added a shorthanded assist, went plus-3 and logged four PIM in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Kraken.

Marchand and Patrice Bergeron assisted on each other's tallies in the back-and-forth contest. Surprisingly, this was Marchand's first multi-point effort since Jan. 19 -- he had just two goals and four helpers in the 11 games in between. The 34-year-old winger is up to 18 tallies, 51 points, 133 shots on net, 62 hits, 50 PIM and a plus-23 rating through 49 outings overall.